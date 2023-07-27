MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The Mountain Lake Park Historical Association will hold an official reopening of the Ticket Office Museum in the Historic District of Mountain Lake Park on Aug. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
To celebrate the facelift and new exhibition, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place hosted by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and mayor and Town Council of Mountain Lake Park. The museum was reopened in time for the Victorian Chautauqua weekend festival that welcomed over 600 visitors last month.
The renovation project was made possible through a grant from Mountain Maryland Gateway to the West Heritage Area and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, funds from the mayor and Town Council and Mountain Lake Park Historical Association and in-kind and cash gifts from A.D. Naylor & Co., Fitzwater Furniture, Railey Design, The Robinson & Franc Families, Mountain Top Glass & Mirror, Karen Wooddell, Elizabeth and Jeff Gilbert, Mike Hood and Carolyn Henderson and Laura and Mark Stutzman.
Ruth Enlow Library provided research assistance and podcast training for the audio tours; Garrett County Historical Society provided research and photographs; and Our Town Theatre and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church provided tables for organizing the collection of artifacts during the six-month period.
Karen Wooddell and Elizabeth Rees Gilbert curated the collection and exhibition. Laura and Mark Stutzman, owners of Eloqui Inc., undertook the design and installation, and Sallie Stuart assisted in research for new information and authenticated the previous content of the museum.
Docents and volunteers for the museum project helped to research, write and produce two audio tours. They will staff the museum most Saturdays through Nov. 11. The schedule for museum openings and Mountain Lake Park trolley tours will be placed on www.mlpha.org.
The ribbon-cutting is an opportunity to learn about the history of Mountain Lake Park dating back to 1881. The display includes historic photographs, documents, books, newspaper reprints and other cultural artifacts. An original postcard collection, information panels, wall graphics, audio tours for youth and adults and an interactive monitor with information about the town and its people also comprise the collection and its interpretation. Custom-made collectibles and books for sale help support the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.