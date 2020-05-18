OAKLAND — The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission recently voted to award Mountain Laurel Medical Center in Oakland a grant for $195,000 for two years.
The money will go directly to support Mountain Laurel’s Essential Healthcare Services: Food Security & Diabetes Management & Prevention Programs.
The grant to Mountain Laurel is one of 30 statewide grants, totaling $6.5 million, awarded by the CHRC in its annual Call for Proposal process this year, which looks to support innovative, replicable and sustainable projects that serve vulnerable populations and promote health equity.
These 30 grants are projected to serve more than 16,000 individuals over the next two years.
Per Dr. Shawn Long, chief medical officer of Mountain Laurel, “This grant will allow us to expand our services of the Diabetes Self Management Education Program for those who are unable to afford the program, insulin and other essential services.”
The DSME program complements the existing primary care, integrated behavioral health, pharmacy and nurse care coordination services of the Patient Centered Medical Home designation of Mountain Laurel. This year’s grant to Mountain Laurel is the second grant that the organization has received from the CHRC.
“We congratulate Mountain Laurel for developing this important program that will help address chronic diseases, including diabetes, of its patient population,” said Mark Luckner, CHRC executive director. “This program will help support the implementation of the Maryland Diabetes Action Plan in Western Maryland and we look forward to working with Mountain Laurel as they launch the program.”
