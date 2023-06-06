CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Tourism announced the return of Mountain Maryland Museum Week, June 9-18. The 10-day celebration will highlight the heritage tourism industry in Allegany County by partnering with museums to provide better availability and awareness of the attractions and offer heritage-focused special events.
Home to the final stop on the C&O Canal, Mile Marker 0 for the National Road and a major crossroad for railroad connection and development, Allegany County served the industrial revolution as an epicenter for exporting natural resources. Another major passageway transported people in a different way — below ground. The original Fort Cumberland tunnels provided refuge and escape for enslaved people on their journey toward freedom just across the Mason-Dixon Line a few miles away.
“Museum Week originated as an opportunity to not only promote Allegany County’s collection of museums and heritage assets but to drive visitor traffic into these attractions,” said Ashli Workman, director of tourism. “And while those things are important, Museum Week is also about storytelling and honoring how history plays a role in education, economic development and inspiring travel.”
Participating sites include Allegany Museum, C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts, Cumberland Railroad Museum, Emmanuel Episcopal Church and Hoye House, Evergreen Heritage Center, F. Brooke Whiting House Museum, Frostburg Museum, George Washington’s Headquarters, Gordon-Roberts House and LaVale Toll Gate House.
A participating museum is defined as a building in which objects of historic, scientific, artistic, or cultural interest are stored and exhibited. Participating museums agreed to be open at least four of the 10 days of the promotion, which spans two weekends.
Other historical sites for visitation include the Brownsville Monument, Lonaconing Iron Furnace and Paw Paw Tunnel. Allegany County is also home to Passages of the Western Potomac Heritage Area, the Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area and is a part of three of Maryland’s scenic byways, each with historical relevance for a summer road trip.
A list of each museum’s hours of operation and heritage-focused events is available at www.mdmountainside.com/museumweek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.