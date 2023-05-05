GRANTSVILLE, Md. — Discover the important connection between native plants, people and wildlife at the eighth annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Germany State Park.
A large variety of native plants, including ferns, sedges, grasses, flowers, shrubs and trees, will be available from Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery, Evergreen Heritage Center and Friends of New Germany State Park. Nature-themed items will be for sale in the Lake House from local artisans Keen and Bright, Marta Fiscus Photography, Peggy Nixon Designs and Mountain Creek Glass.
Candy DeBerry will present “Eat Your Backyard! Tasty and Nutritious Treats from Maryland’s Native Plants” at noon at the Tall Oaks Pavilion.
DeBerry gardens on a third acre of ground just outside Washington, Pennsylvania. She grows native plants to support biodiversity and collects eggs from her three backyard chickens. She is professor of biology and director of the biochemistry program at Washington & Jefferson College, where she teaches cell biology, biochemistry and a senior seminar on cancer.
Nature activities for all ages will be held at the Maryland Conservation Corps display in the Tamarack Pavilion. Ranger-led walks are scheduled at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
Afternoon programs include “Eating Invasives,” “Tree ID” and a unique bingo game with prizes.
Representatives of local organizations will answer questions on native plants and other conservation topics.
Returning groups include Garrett Trails, Trout Unlimited, University of Maryland Extension — Garrett County Master Gardeners and Maryland Native Plant Society.
New this year will be the Garrett County Forestry Board, Maryland Department of Agriculture — Plant Protection & Weed Management, American Forest Foundation and Garrett County Solid Waste & Recycling.
Due to limited cell service at the park, sales are cash or check only.
For more information, visit mdflora.org or call 301-895-5453.
