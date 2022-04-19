FROSTBURG — “Disney’s Moana Jr.” is playing at Mountain Ridge High School from April 22 through May 1 at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays. The 60-minute musical adventure is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” The high school cast includes 24 students led by Michaela Hale.
The musical includes favorite songs by award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.”
For information on purchasing tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/63269.
“Disney’s Moana Jr.” is presented through arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The Mountain Ridge High School Performing Arts Parent Association was created to provide and foster performance and technical theater opportunities to students during their high school years.
