CUMBERLAND — Gov. Jim Justice announced record-breaking visitation to West Virginia’s state parks and forests as part of the WVSTRONG promotion, the first-ever resident discount at state parks and forests across the state.
“I’m thrilled to see so many folks taking advantage of our WVSTRONG promotion and social distancing outside at our wonderful state parks this summer,” Justice said. “Our parks are on the move, and I encourage everyone to take advantage of this resident discount before the end of the season.”
The parks saw a 227% increase in online reservations compared to June 2019, with thousands of WVSTRONG promo code redemptions.
The promotion, issued to West Virginia residents for weathering the storm throughout COVID-19, includes a 30% discount on all state park lodging through the end of August.
The WVSTRONG discount offer applies to lodge rooms, cabins and campsite reservations for any West Virginia resident.
The discount is available to guests who make a reservation at wvstateparks.com or by calling 833-WVPARKS. Senior citizens and veterans can combine the discount with their existing discount by using code WVSENIORS or WVVETERAN.
For updates on availability and service changes due to COVID-19, visit wvstateparks.com/travel-alert.
