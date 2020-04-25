Summer music festival canceled
CUMBERLAND — Mountainside Baroque has canceled its Music in the Mountains Festival scheduled for the summer.
The nonprofit organization’s board of directors, acting from an abundance of caution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, felt that a timely decision to cancel the June festival was necessary.
Mountainside Baroque is planning its 2020-2021 season. The board hopes to include the festival in modified form as part of the series. Patrons who have purchased admission to the festival or Mountainside Baroque’s March 29 canceled concert will be contacted about options.
Visit www.mountainsidebaroque.org for the latest information on the 2020-2021 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.