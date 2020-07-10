BEDFORD, Pa. — Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, 137 E. Pitt St., has added its new summer art exhibit.
The Mark Del Costello Collection focuses on American graphic design of the modern era.
The silver screen selections, in the downstairs Titelman Galleries, are an eclectic selection of American and foreign film posters. The museum continues the theme with more specific subject matter in the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery, where film posters by world-renowned director and artist Tim Burton are the focus. The selections span decades of the his work.
This exhibition will run through Oct. 18.
Located in Bedford’s historic Anderson House, the museum is open Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4:30 p.m. and closed Sunday, Monday and holidays.
More information is available at www.sama-art.org.
