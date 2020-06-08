CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Municipal League will hold a virtual summer conference to ensure the safety of attendees as COVID-19 remains a serious public health concern. The virtual conference will take place via Attendify from June 29-30. The league plans to continue holding its future events in Ocean City.
The conference theme, “Reimagine Tomorrow,” serves as a testament to MML’s commitment to restructuring the annual event to deliver professional training on timely and critical issues as well as foster networking opportunities for Maryland’s municipal leaders. Attendees can register to earn credits by participating in sessions in the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance.
The keynote address will be delivered by Judson Laipply, best known for his performance in the Evolution of Dance viral video clip, the No. 1 most viewed all-time video on YouTube.com
Gov. Larry Hogan will give the closing address.
A virtual dance party option is sponsored by Seat Pleasant on a separate platorm.
