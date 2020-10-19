FROSTBURG — Frostburg Fall Arts Walk 2020 received a drop-by visit on Friday evening from internationally known muralist and artist Muck Rock - Jules Muck. Muck took on the recently installed sculptures created by the FSU Engineering and Visual Arts departments.
The art installation is comprised of three metal sculptures designed to represent bodies in motion. The project, a true demonstration of collaboration, began when Dustin Davis of the Frostburg State University Visual Arts Department worked with the engineering department to salvage the metal pieces from surplus playground equipment.
The sculptures were created by five FSU engineering students, Hunter Frank, Nathaniel Owens, Joshua Smith, Kyle Sharpless and Nicholas Harris over a period of two semesters. Davis contacted FrostburgFirst at the end of July to offer the sculptures, and within a few weeks, they were collected and installed by City of Frostburg Department of Parks and Recreation.
The sculptures make their home in the parklet attached the parish parking lot, which offers free parking to those visiting the downtown area and an electric car charging station.
Originally a graffiti artist in Europe and Great Britain, Muck began bombing in New York in the late 90s. Muck has shown at Tokyo Big Site, the Bronx Museum of Art, the Weisman Museum in Minneapolis, Phantom Gallery in St. Louis, and the Fuse Gallery in New York. She has been published in Ganz's Graffiti Women, Cey Adam's Definitions, and both of the Murrays' books Burning New York and Broken Windows. In LA, Jules Muck has shown at The Pacific Design Center, Gabba Gallery, Lab Art Gallery, Center for the Arts Eagle Rock, and Rivera Gallery in Hollywood.
Her work has been featured in Food & Wine, Access Hollywood and an article in Newsweek's The Daily Beast. Muck's celebrity clientele includes socialite Petra Ecclestone, musician Everlast (House of Pain), actress Lindsay Lohan, ‘Stone-Cold’ Steve Austin, and LACMA artist Robert Standish. Find out more about Jules Muck and her “Muck Rock” brand at http://julesmuck.com/.
For more information on this project and other upcoming public art projects in downtown Frostburg, contact FrostburgFirst at 301-689-6900 or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com
