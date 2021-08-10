Murphy reunion moves to Hyndman family home
HYNDMAN, Pa. — The 73rd annual Murphy family reunion for the descendants of John Henry and Phoeba Ann Murphy, who moved from Schell, West Virginia, to the Dry Run area of Garrett County in 1892, will be held Sept. 5 at a new location, the home of Roger and Michelle Murphy, 467 Faith Church Road, Hyndman.
The welcoming committee will be in the pavilion at noon. Relatives are to bring their favorite dish. Eating utensils and supplies and drinks will be furnished. The meal will commence at 1 p.m. A short business meeting will follow. Prizes and gifts will be given and there will be games for the children.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken.
For more information, call Roger or Michelle Murphy at 814-842-9641 or Jimmie or Betsy Murphy at 301-268-0741.
