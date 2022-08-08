HYNDMAN, Pa. — The 75th annual Murphy family reunion for the descendants of John Henry and Phoeba Ann Murphy, who moved from Schell, West Virginia, to the Dry Run area of Garrett County in 1892, will be held Sept. 4.
Due to renovations in the Recreation Hall at New Germany State Park, this year’s reunion will be held at the home of Roger and Michelle Murphy, 467 Faith Church Road, Hyndman.
The welcoming committee will be in the pavilion at noon. Relatives are requested to bring their favorite dish. Eating utensils, supplies and drinks will be furnished. The meal will begin at 1 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting. Prizes and gifts will be given and there will be games for children.
Necessary precautions will be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For additional information, call Roger or Michelle Murphy at 814-842-9641 or Jimmie or Betsy Murphy at 301-268-0741.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.