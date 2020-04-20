BEDFORD, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is offering online art classes through Facebook Live.
SAMA Altoona, SAMA Bedford, SAMA Ligonier and SAMA Loretto are posting videos to teach a variety of free classes to students of all ages.
SAMA Altoona will offer instruction time every Tuesday and Thursday from 2 to 2:30 p.m. through May 7. Kylea Myers and Neil Young will alternate teaching the classes, geared for ages 8 to 13. Visit www.facebook.com/SAMAAltoona, email altoona@sama-art.org or call 814-946-4464.
Facebook livestream classes for SAMA Bedford will be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m., featuring a variety of skill sets, subject matter, disciplines and instructors. A list of specific classes will be uploaded to www.facebook.com/SAMABedford. For more information, email bedford@sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020.
SAMA Ligonier is offering instructional videos from their Featured Artist of the Week every Tuesday and Thursday. Photography classes will be hosted by professional photographer Kelly Coursey Gray. Visit www.facebook.com/SAMALigonier, email ligonier@sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015.
SAMA Loretto is offering classes on Wednesdays with teaching artist Amy Roadman. SAMA Education Coordinator Jess will lead an adult drawing activity on Facebook Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. For other SAMA Loretto classes, visit www.facebook.com/SAMALoretto, email loretto@sama-art.org or call 814-472-3920.
