Derby Day Gala to coincide with delayed schedule
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art’s Derby Day Gala has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will still be held on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, the inspiration for this year’s theme. The gala will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Winsome Estate and Stables in Hollidaysburg. Attendees will be under arched covered patios and in the barn. The Kentucky Derby will be shown live on a large screen at race time.
Hors d’oeuvres will be served with an open bar with mint juleps. A live auction will feature a variety of items, one of which is a week at an oceanfront home in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with transportation for nine by private plane provided by the DeGol family.
The casino will be open all evening where guests can try their luck to win gift baskets. A silent auction will be set up with gourmet dinners, trips, art pieces, Christmas decor and home and garden decor.
The Big House Band from Philadelphia is this year’s featured band. One of the lead singers, Jimi Milligan, was a participant on NBC’s hit show “The Voice.” Glenda Forosisky, SAMA trustee, and Barb O’Brien are the gala co-chairs.
For tickets, visit www.sama-art.org/galas or call 814-472-3921.
