GRANTSVILLE — The Music at Penn Alps Scholarship program has awarded scholarships for the fall semester to new students Jacqueline Geary and Bodhi Gibbons-Guinn of Allegany County. The program has 34 students from the previous year whose scholarships have been renewed for this semester.
Currently in its ninth year, the program provides private instrumental or vocal music lessons for local students who might not otherwise have such opportunity. The program is made possible by the Naylor Family Trust Fund, the Community Trust Foundation, the Fred Bolton Memorial Fund and the executive board of Music at Penn Alps.
The scholarship program is accepting applications for the semester that begins Jan. 1, 2021. A limited number of new scholarships will be awarded to kindergarten through 12th grade music students for private lesson instruction. Applications, open to students in Garrett County, Allegany County and surrounding Pennsylvania and West Virginia areas, are due no later than Dec. 15.
For more information and to apply online, visit www.musicatpennalps.org/scholarships. Questions should be directed toward Jean Miller, program administrator, at 301-722-4148, jcdgrn@yahoo.com, or Sean Beachy, assistant administrator, 240-362-4850, sdebeachy@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.