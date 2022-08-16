GRANTSVILLE — Music at Penn Alps will present Jonathan Carney, his daughter Gracie and Jacob Jahiel playing violin, baroque violin and viola da gamba Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at Spruce Forest.
Masks are required. Tickets are available at https://www.musicatpennalps.org/tickets or at the door and the gift shop at Penn Alps Restaurant. Anyone 19 and under is admitted free. A new air conditioning system has been installed so problems with temperature have been eliminated.
Jonathan Carney has played at Penn Alps many times, usually with piano accompaniment, but this time in ensemble with combinations of modern and period violins, violas and the viola da gamba, precursor of the cello. All six members of his family graduated from The Julliard School. After making successful tours of the Americas, Europe and the Far East as both leader and soloist with numerous international ensembles, Carney was invited to become leader of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. He made his debut with the orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall in 1991 and has since appeared as a soloist in many of the concert halls in Britain and the continent. From 1994 to 2000, he was also concertmaster of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. He is the concertmaster in his 20th season with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
Gracie Carney is pursuing a Master of Music in violin performance at McGill University’s Schulich School of Music. She holds a Bachelor of Music and a performance diploma from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, studying modern violin and baroque violin. In 2016 she led a world premiere performance as concertmaster with Indiana University’s New Music Ensemble. As a baroque violinist, she has performed with the Ensemble Caprice in Montrealas well as appearing with the Indiana University Baroque Orchestra and the McGill University Baroque Orchestra.
Jahiel is a recent graduate of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where he earned a Master of Arts in musicology with an outside field in historical performance. In 2019, he received a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University’s Individualized Major Program, where he designed an undergraduate degree in musicology. He studied modern violin, baroque violin and viola da gamba and held a graduate assistantship in the Borns Jewish Studies Program and was an undergraduate research fellow with the Indiana University Platform in Global Popular Music.
For additional information, contact Joe McDaniel, president, at 443-404-3955.
