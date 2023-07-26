GRANTSVILLE — The Music at Penn Alps Scholarship program has awarded new scholarships for the spring semester to Jenna Bender and Lana Ward of Garrett County, Lily Higson of Allegany County and Adalia Copen of Mineral County, West Virginia.
The program provides private instrumental or vocal music lessons for local students who might not otherwise have such opportunity. Scholarships are made possible by the Naylor Family Trust Fund, Community Trust Foundation, Fred Bolton Memorial Fund and the executive board of Music at Penn Alps.
The program has 34 students whose scholarships have been renewed for this semester. Students from Garrett County are Shayla Bender, Moriah Carrington, Malea Fullerton, Sophie Helton, Molly Magruder, Calvin Nelson, Lydia Nelson, Karris Petersheim, Blake Yoder, Kristin Yoder, Laura Yoder, Lisa Yoder, Caleb Zimmerman and Carl Zimmerman.
Allegany County students include Bridget Brown, Bryce Bridges, Rylee Fetters, Jacqueline Geary, Ruby Higson, Timothy George, Bodhi Gibbons-Guinn, Charles O’Boyle, Rebekah O’Rourke, Harlow Oliver, Ava Strawderman, Malia Strawderman and Will Turner. West Virginia students are Wyatt Lott, Ellis Phillips, Lydia Wolford and Mason Wolford. From the Pennsylvania area are Leanna Curtis, Kailee Emerick and Sarah Emerick.
The scholarship program is accepting applications for the semester that begins Sept. 1 with a limited number of new scholarships for kindergarten through 12th grade music students for private lesson instruction. Applications are due Aug. 15. Visit www.musicatpennalps.org/Scholarships. Questions should be directed to Jean Miller, program administrator, 301-722-4184, jcdrgrn@yahoo.com, or Sean Beachy, assistant administrator, 240-362-4850, sdebeachy@hotmail.com.
