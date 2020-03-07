FROSTBURG — A Faculty Showcase Recital at Frostburg State University on March 12 at 7:30 p.m. will feature trumpeter Jacob Dalager, pianist Joseph Yungen, flutist Eftihia Arkoudis, percussionist Mackenzie LaMont, hornist Avery Pettigrew, soxophonist Brent Weber, guitarist Paul Zimmerman, cellist Karen Lau, euphoniumist Anthony Walker, trombonist Anthony Walker, baritone Gregory Scott Stuart and pianist Jay DeWire.
The free recital will be held in the Pealer Recital Hall of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center.
Dalager and Yungen will kick off the program with “Four Miniatures” by Joseph Turrin, a collection of short movements that are all very distinct, yet tied together in various ways.
“Sonata for Flute and Piano, H. 306” by Bohuslav Martin, is based on his experience nursing an injured whippoorwill back to health in Cape Cod. The bird’s song is recalled in the music.
DeWire will complete the program with “Preludio” from “Violin Partita No. 3” by Johann Sebastian Bach/Sergei Rachmaninoff.
For more information, contact FSU’s department of music at 301-687-4109.
