CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has new guidance for customers whose driver’s licenses, permits, registrations and related products expired during the COVID-19 state of emergency. Customers who have an MVA product that expired since March 12, 2020, can have the product renewed under the following deadlines:
• Driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and identification cards must be renewed by Aug. 15.
• All other expired documents issued by MVA, including vehicle registrations and handicap placards, must be renewed by June 30.
Medical certifications for CDL holders will remain valid until May 31 as designated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
MVA branch offices will continue to operate by appointment only until further notice.
Most services can be completed on the MVA website. The federal REAL ID deadline has been extended to May 3, 2023. A
