CUMBERLAND — In observance of Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists to slow down, drive sober and look out for pedestrians — practices that are especially important this time of year as the sun sets earlier in the evening.
Last year, 138 pedestrians involved in motor vehicles crashes in Maryland were killed, an increase of 14 from 2019.
Throughout the month, the Highway Safety Office will promote Be the Share the Road Driver messaging on advertising platforms, including buses, billboards, Pandora radio, Hulu, YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat.
“Following the speed limit, driving sober and avoiding distracted driving aren’t elements of law — they’re critical components to keep pedestrians safe,” said MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “With higher speeds, distractions and impairment, drivers require longer reaction time and greater stopping distance to avoid potentially catastrophic results for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.”
Pedestrians can take actions to stay safe, such as walking on sidewalks, wearing bright colors and crossing at marked crosswalks.
Learn more about the Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.