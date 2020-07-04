GLEN BURNIE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is moving forward with its phased reopening plan, and is expanding service options to provide premier customer service statewide as Maryland continues its COVID-19 recovery.
On July 18, MDOT MVA will open branch offices statewide for appointments for the full day — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — and will continue offering a full day of appointments one Saturday per month until customers who have expired products have been assisted.
The extended hours will allow MDOT MVA to double the number of appointments available on that day. Appointments will continue to be mandatory and will be available for customers to complete driver services transactions such as non-commercial driver’s license skills test, renewal of driver licenses and identification cards, and obtaining a learner’s permit.
Additionally, beginning July 25, appointments to address vehicle services such as tags, titling, handicap placards and insurance services, will be available during normal Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon.
MDOT MVA began its phased reopening plan June 8 and has welcomed customers back on an appointment-only basis at 22 full-service branch offices across the state. On July 20, MDOT MVA will reopen the following part-time offices that had remained closed:
• Calvert County — Prince Frederick
• Garrett County — Oakland
Appointments can be made through the MDOT MVA Central Scheduling System website or by calling 410-768-7000; customers can also contact MDOT MVA on Facebook and Twitter for assistance. Safety measures to combat COVID-19, including plexiglass dividers at stations, social distancing practices, limited seating and mandatory face coverings, remain in effect at MDOT MVA branches.
For more information on MDOT MVA’s COVID-19 response and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit: mva.maryland.gov/pages/covid-19.aspx.
