CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is moving forward with its phased reopening plan and has opened branch offices statewide for appointments for the full day — from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — one Saturday per month until customers who have expired products have been assisted.
Appointments will continue to be mandatory and will be available for customers to complete driver services transactions such as noncommercial driver’s license skills test, renewal of driver licenses and identification cards and obtaining a learner’s permit.
Beginning July 25, appointments for vehicle services such as tags, titling, handicap placards and insurance services will be available during normal Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments can be made through the MVA Central Scheduling System website or by calling 410-768-7000; customers can also contact MVA on Facebook and Twitter. Safety measures to combat COVID-19, including Plexiglas dividers at stations, social distancing practices, limited seating and mandatory face coverings, remain in effect at MVA branches.
For more information on MVA’s COVID-19 response and answers to frequently asked questions, visit mva.maryland.gov/pages/covid-19.aspx.
