CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has launched its new Customer Connect system to provide more access to online transactions, reduce the use of paper and enhance security.
Phase one includes vehicle services, business licensing and motor carrier services. Customers can complete these and other transactions online through the MVA eStore, including title and registration preapplications.
Customers can be approved for disability products online. Medical providers can approve individuals’ eligibility for disability plates and placards, and customers can submit and track the progress of their application. For the first time, customers and insurance companies can update insurance information online.
Customer Connect offers disabled veterans free vehicle registration.
Businesses can create an online account to interact with MVA, review customers’ license status, submit required documents, renew business licenses and make payments.
Visit the MVA website for Customer Connect and other customer service initiatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.