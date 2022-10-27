FROSTBURG — The department of theatre and dance at Frostburg State University will join 20 theaters and universities across the U.S. in a reading of eight monologues centered around body autonomy and choice.
Directed by faculty member Nicole Mattis, the reading will take place Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the F. Perry Smith Studio Theatre of the Woodward D. Pealer Performing Arts Center. Displays, including a community art project, will be presented in the lobby.
Readings will be performed by Robin Wynder, assistant vice president of student affairs; Trina Redmond, a professor in the department of psychology; Annie Danzi, an associate professor in the department of communication; Kimberli Rowley and Nicole Halmos, FSU alumnae; and Amaya Hatcher and Grace Stevenson, FSU students.
“My Body No Choice” is a reaction to the Supreme Court’s July decision and was commissioned by Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., by Executive Director Molly Smith. “I knew I had to make a theater piece in response to this horrifying decision,” said Smith.
“I hope that by experiencing the artists bringing these powerful monologues around choice to full fruition, the audience will be empowered to talk about their own difficult choices. Far too often, these are the stories women are afraid and ashamed to share, and with the Supreme Court’s recent decision, it’s time for women to lose that fear.”
For more information, contact Mattis at nmattis@frostburg.edu.
