OAKLAND — The Garrett County NAACP Scott Robinson Memorial Scholarship has been established to support Garrett College students of color. The scholarship honors Pastor Scott Robinson, who spread the message of unity and equality throughout Garrett County and helped start the local chapter of the NAACP. He led seminars and gatherings on diversity and tolerance, opening many eyes to local historical and ongoing racial challenges.
On-campus living costs of $8,000 to $10,000 per year far exceed most student loans. Therefore, many students must rely on scholarships and charitable campus food pantries to cover room, board and books. The Garrett County NAACP wants to support increased success for students of color, starting with financial scholarships to cover basic living costs.
Qualified high school seniors graduating from Baltimore City high schools who plan to attend Garrett College in 2022-2023 can apply for a $1,000 scholarship, renewable for up to three years. A second $1,000 scholarship may be awarded to a Garrett College student from any public high school in Maryland, also renewable for up to three years.
The scholarship is being managed and administered at no cost by CollegeBound, a Baltimore foundation with over 30 years of experience managing scholarships annually awarded to more than 500 students.
Since December, approximately $6,000 has been raised toward the $12,000 goal for 2022. Visit www.GCNAACP.org and click “Scholarship” to support the cause or mail a check made out to CollegeBound Foundation with Garrett County NAACP Scott Robinson Memorial Scholarship in the memo line to CollegeBound Foundation, 2601 N. Howard St., Suite 210, Baltimore, MD 21218.
For more information about the scholarship, email scholarship.gcnaacp@gmail.com.
