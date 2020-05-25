In the spring of 1828, a middle-aged man known only as “Harris” appeared on Cumberland street corners “prophesying a terrible calamity to fall upon the people,” William Lowdermilk wrote in “History of Cumberland, Maryland.” At the time, Cumberland was a small town about the size that Lonaconing is today.
Lowdermilk described Harris as a Quaker of “good physical proportions,” quiet (except for when he was preaching) and humble. He lived near Leesburg, Virginia, so why he chose Cumberland as his place to preach is not known.
Residents had seen street preachers before. The problem was they hadn’t seen so much of a street preacher before.
“After sojourning for a while he took his departure, but year after year he made his reappearance, and began disrobing himself and parading the street in a nude state,” Lowdermilk wrote.
He may have been following in the footsteps of the Prophet Isaiah, who warned the Egyptians and the Cushites of their impending doom.
Isaiah 20:2-4 reads: “At the same time spake the Lord by Isaiah the son of Amoz, saying, Go and loose the sackcloth from off thy loins, and put off thy shoe from thy foot. And he did so, walking naked and barefoot.
“And the Lord said, Like as my servant Isaiah hath walked naked and barefoot three years for a sign and wonder upon Egypt and upon Ethiopia;
“So shall the king of Assyria lead away the Egyptians prisoners, and the Ethiopians captives, young and old, naked and barefoot, even with their buttocks uncovered, to the shame of Egypt.”
The Egyptians and Cushites didn’t listen to Isaiah, and Cumberlanders didn’t listen to Harris. They were tolerant of him as he returned year after year, preaching the same message.
However, when he showed up at one church in town not wearing a stitch of clothing, they felt he crossed a line. As the congregation froze in shock, Harris walked down the center aisle.
The congregation recovered before he reached the pulpit and threw him out of the church. He was arrested on that occasion and other times, but he never seemed to sit in jail for long.
“His propensity for walking the streets naked led to his chastisement on several occasions, and this infliction he bore without a murmur, saying his mission was to suffer and to warn the people,” Lowdermilk wrote.
The last time he preached a catastrophe coming to Cumberland was in 1833. At that point, the town had had enough.
Harris was arrested and sentenced to be lashed on his back, which was carried out in front of a crowd of spectators.
“He told observers that it was his duty to suffer, even from those he was trying to warn of impending tragedy. Impressed by his stoicism, the people of Cumberland agreed to give Harris the opportunity to disrobe and complete his walk in the hope that he might then consider his mission accomplished. With all the citizens forewarned and inside their homes, Harris strolled in splendid isolation, shouting at the top of his lungs that fire and brimstone would soon devastate the wicked city. After his walk he donned his clothing and quieted down,” David Dean wrote in “Allegany County – A History.”
This happened about one week before the great Cumberland fire, which destroyed a third of town. After the fire, many residents noted that the fire had followed the same path through the town that Harris had walked.
So was Harris a prophet or like the proverbial broken clock that shows the correct time twice a day?
