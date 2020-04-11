Nanny egg a hit with the kids

My children were always taught the true meaning of Easter as the feast of the Christian year that commemorated the resurrection of Jesus Christ. But they still looked forward to the old Easter Bunny with his floppy ears and cotton tail that shows up in the night hiding painted eggs all over the yard.
Above all, their favorite thing to do was help make eggs for Easter.
Their fun day started with a big bowl of hard-boiled eggs that I had cooling on the table to make endless possibilities for the holiday.
They were allowed to stand on a chair and help drop the hard-boiled eggs I was shelling down in a big jar of sweet, red beet juice mixed with sugar and vinegar to make pickled eggs.
Or sprinkle parsley flakes on the creamy egg yolks mixed with mayonnaise, vinegar and sugar, and spoon them back into the egg white halves to make deviled eggs.
They loved arranging my famous chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs on a tray, as well as cutting marshmallows into halves; using one for a tail on the popcorn balls that I shaped into bunnies and then splitting the other half in two pieces for the ears.
But most of all they liked the job of dipping the unshelled eggs into cups of rich red, blue, yellow, or green egg dye for their egg hunt.
For a surprise they always wrote “I love you” on a shinny blue egg and laid it on their Pap’s plate before he got home from work.
There was cocoanut from one end of my kitchen to the other before they got done helping me decorate the bunny cake with jelly beans and strings of licorice for the eyes and whiskers.
Yes, our house was alive at Easter time with baskets of colored eggs and flowers. But the real struggle was searching for something new and creative to wear to church.
That’s when I left my stove and helped by dragging out the old sewing machine.
Getting back to the eggs; I must mention that the family’s favorite fun place to visit was Nanny’s house at Easter. And how she liked to surprise the children with things like what she called a nest egg by cutting the center out of a slice of bread with a rabbit shaped cookie cutter, and breaking an egg into the hole of the bread in the skillet, letting it cook slowly until the egg set up. She would serve them on plates shaped like a bunny head with their favorite hot chocolate and a big, warm hug.
If you ever asked my kids what their favorite egg was, they always yelled out in unison, “the Nanny egg!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.