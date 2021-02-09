Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.