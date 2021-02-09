OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department is sponsoring the distribution of Narcan at community sites. Narcan is a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose.
Individuals can pick up Narcan and receive education on how to administer it.
“It is important to have Narcan available in case of an overdose,” said Chelsie Dever, Overdose Response Program coordinator. “If you are around someone who has overdosed on an opioid such as heroin or fentanyl, administering Narcan could save their life.”
Pickup will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and locations:
• Feb. 16, Mountain Lake Park Town Hall.
• Feb. 23, Deer Park Community Building.
• March 2, Grantsville Park, Volleyball Court Pavilion #3.
• March 9, Bloomington Fire Department.
• March 16, Loch Lynn Town Hall.
• March 23, Accident Town Hall.
Additional events will be scheduled each Tuesday through June.
Virtual overdose response trainings can be scheduled at 301-334-7724. For substance abuse treatment services, call 301-334-7680 or 301-895-3111.
