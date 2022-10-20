CUMBERLAND — The fourth annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Narrow Way Race will be held Nov. 12 with registration at 7:30 a.m., one hour before the race start, at Canal Place.
This event includes 10K, 5K and 1K fun run options and is for everyone from the most serious training athlete to the group or family looking for a fun fall activity. The course runs along the Great Allegheny Passage toward The Narrows and back.
The community event raises funds for students to go to FCA camps. To register, visit https://www.alleganycofca.org/narrow-way-5k.
The fee is discounted for students and family discounts are provided at registration.
Personal Best Athletics is awarding a free pair of new running shoes to the overall male and female winners of the 10K and 5K races. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in each age category.
Many local restaurants and other businesses have donated gift cards that will be given as door prizes.
