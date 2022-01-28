CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the first-ever National Agroforestry Survey.
Data collection begins Feb. 1 and concludes April 5. NASS will mail the survey to 1,842 farmers in the 11 northeastern states to gather information on the five agroforestry practices used for climate, conservation and production benefits, including windbreaks, silvopasture, riparian forest buffers, alley cropping as well as forest farming and multistory cropping.
“In this first-ever survey, ag producers have the opportunity to share the different ways they manage valuable agroforestry resources,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “The data will inform programs and policy to benefit both the landowners and farmers as well as the environment.”
The survey is conducted cooperatively with the USDA National Agroforestry Center, which is a partnership between USDA’s Forest Service and Natural Resources
Conservation Service. The NAC will release the summarized data with an overview of how agroforestry practices are used in regions across the United States.
Producers can respond to the survey at agcounts.usda.gov or by mail.
The survey will take no longer than 50 minutes to complete if producers have all five agroforestry practices on their operations.
For more information, visit www.nass.usda.gov/go/Agroforestry.
