National anthem author an amateur poet

CUMBERLAND — The Times-News is participating in the Maryland Writers’ Association’s 30th anniversary Writer’s Round Table by running the Notable Maryland Authors series in the newspaper.
Each month, readers are encouraged to write the first 100 words of a novel or poem based on the work of a notable author. Participants will receive an MWA Writers’ Round Table Submission Certificate.
The MWA will select the submissions to be published in the Times-News the following month.
The Maryland author for May is Francis Scott Key, a poet. His notable quote is, “Then, in that hour of deliverance, my heart spoke. Does not such a country, and such defenders of their country, deserve a song?”
Francis Scott Key lived from 1779 to 1843. Born in Frederick County, at age 10 he entered St. John’s College in Annapolis. He graduated seven years later in 1796. He was an extremely pious young man and considered joining the Episcopal priesthood. He eventually opted for law and became a prominent Washington attorney. Key was also an amateur poet.
Key’s prominence allowed him to organize a prisoner exchange during the War of 1812. During the exchange, Key was confined to a British warship and witnessed the fierce bombardment of Fort McHenry in Baltimore where he saw the American flag still flying over the fort the next morning. That morning, Sept. 14, 1814, Key wrote a poem titled “Defense of Fort M’Henry,” on the back of a letter he had in his coat. “Defense of Fort M’Henry” would later be set to music and on March 3, 1931, become the national anthem of the United States of America.
Key was an influential and effective lay supporter of the Episcopal church, taking an active role in Christ Church and St. John’s Church in Georgetown and Trinity Church in Washington, D.C. For decades, he served as a lay rector, led services and visited the sick. Among the scores of poems he wrote, many dealt with religious themes, including several hymns. In 1823, he helped found what became the Virginia Theological Seminary.
Poetry was the first major literary genre. It is a form of text that follows a meter and rhythm with each line and syllable. Poetry uses figurative language, such as metaphor, simile, onomatopoeia, hyperbole and alliteration to create heightened effect. Poetry is subdivided into genres, such as epic poem, narrative, romantic, dramatic, and lyric.
A reading list includes “Lord, With Glowing Heart I’d Praise Thee” and “Before The Lord We Bow.”
To participate in the Writer’s Round Table, imagine you witnessed a heroic event. Write a poem about it to stir the hearts and minds of your countrymen to a higher purpose. To see a sample of how that might look, visit www.mwawritersroundtable. org/fun-with words. Work is to be submitted there by May 20.
