National Day of Prayer events set
CUMBERLAND — A three-part series of events will be held in early May to mark the region’s participation in the National Day of Prayer.
A prayer rally will be held May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Central Assembly of God Church on Bedford Road, where a freewill offering will be taken.
A May 5 breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club requires tickets by calling 301-697-6777.
An observance will take place on the downtown mall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring music and prayer.
The featured speaker for the prayer rally and breakfast will be Jay Lowder.
Founder and president of Jay Lowder Harvest Ministries, he is committed to reaching those who struggle in everyday life. Lowder provides a message of hope, drawing from personal experience of attempting suicide at age 21.
This year marks 71 years since the Rev. Billy Graham stood on the Capitol steps in February 1952 and called for Congress and the president to establish a National Day of Prayer.
By April of that year, President Harry Truman signed the legislation into public law.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandprayer.com.
