CUMBERLAND — National Night Out will be held Aug. 2 in Cumberland from 5 to 8 p.m. at Somerville Avenue and First Street.
National Night Out occurs annually on the first Tuesday in August and is designed to promote police-community partnerships. Similar events are held across the country. Nat5ional Night Out events build neighborhood camaraderie by bringing public safety agencies and neighbors together under positive circumstances, organizers said.
This year’s event on Sommerville Avenue will be the biggest yet with over 100 community partners participating, Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternant said. The event will feature free food, drinks, demonstrations, games and giveaways as well as children’s activities.
To kick off National Night Out, the city of Cumberland and police department will post a free swim at Constitution Park Pool on Aug. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. with live music followed by a free movie.
