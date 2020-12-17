CUMBERLAND — Catoctin Mountain Park, Antietam and Monocacy national battlefields, Manassas National Battlefield Park and Chesapeake and Ohio Canal and Harpers Ferry national historical parks will conduct deer management operations in 2021 to protect and restore native plants, promote healthy and diverse forests and preserve historic landscapes. Operations will take place from Jan. 15 to March 31, depending on location.
Extensive safety measures will be in place to protect park visitors and neighbors during operations. Under the direction of NPS resource management specialists and in coordination with law enforcement park rangers, highly trained firearms experts experienced in conducting wildlife reduction operations will primarily work at night when the parks are closed to the public in a manner proven safe and effective.
Limited park areas will be temporarily closed while reduction operations are underway. Visitors and area residents are encouraged to check their local park’s website for the most up-to-date information and are reminded to respect posted closures. Hunting is illegal in these Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia national parks.
The NPS will donate all suitable meat from reduction activities to local food banks. Last year, the national parks in Maryland and Virginia donated more than 13,400 pounds of venison to local food banks.
Overabundant deer populations damage vegetation and eat nearly all the tree seedlings. Deer also damage the crops that are a key component of the historic setting in historical and battlefield parks.
Deer management has produced positive results at several area national parks.
