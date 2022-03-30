CUMBERLAND — The eighth annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition will take place April 2-23.
The show will be available for viewing both in person at the Allegany Arts Council’s galleries at 9 N. Centre St. and at https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/saville-exhibition/.
Established in 2015, ANPCE began as a way to showcase photography talent in the region but quickly grew into a nationally recognized show, this year garnering more than 800 entries from 40 states.
The show offers a diverse and wide-ranging look at the world of photography, including street photography, portraiture, landscape and still life, fine art and many other styles and techniques.
Seven Arts Council members, Linda Agar-Hendrix, Annie Lasher, Dale Lazar, Cody Steckman, Michael Hunter Thompson, Sandra Chen Weinstein and Beamie Young, were among the 71 photographers juried into the show, along with local residents Robert Brooke, Joshua Kelty, Amber Kresge and Amy Stonebreaker.
The public is invited to an opening reception and awards ceremony April 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The program will feature juror David Oresick, executive director and chief curator at the Silver Eye Center for Photography in Pittsburgh.
On April 9 from 4 to 5:30 p.m, Frostburg State University professor Robert Hein will point out themes and techniques and speak directly with artists and viewers about the show.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.alleganyartscouncil.org or call 301-777-2787.
