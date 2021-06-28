CUMBERLAND — Roy Brown of the Western Maryland Chapter of the Archeological Society of Maryland will resume presentations on Native American culture at Rocky Gap State Park July 3 at 11 a.m.
The youth-oriented programs will be offered at the Eastern Woodland Wigwam, first built in 2015.
There will be demonstrations of Indian crafts, hands-on activities for children in attendance and storytelling. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.
The hourlong program on July 3 is free and open to the public. Brown will speak in the group camping area of the park’s campground.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.