Native plants featured in annual festival

GRANTSVILLE — Discover the important connection between native plants, people and wildlife at the seventh annual Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival on May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Germany State Park.
A large variety of native ferns, sedges, grasses, flowers, shrubs and trees will be available for sale from Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery, Floyd, Virginia; Evergreen Heritage Center, Mount Savage; and Go Native Tree Farm, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Orders may be placed with the vendors ahead of time for pickup the day of the event.
Programs that highlight native plants and biodiversity are geared for teens and adults. Guest speakers include Katalin Szlavecz, research professor, department of Earth and planetary sciences, Johns Hopkins University, “The Second Wave of Earthworm Invasion;” Ian Caton, owner/operator, Wood Thrush Native Plant Nursery, “The Meadow at Home;” and Matt Fitzpatrick, associate professor, Appalachian Lab, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, “The Past, Present and Future of Climate Change.”
Representatives of local organizations will answer questions on native plants and other conservation topics. These include Evergreen Heritage Center, Friends of New Germany State Park, Garrett Trails, Maryland Conservation Corps, Maryland Native Plant Society, Trout Unlimited and University of Maryland Extension — Garrett County Master Gardeners. Outdoor activities for families will be offered all day long.
New Germany State Park and the Western Mountains Chapter of the Maryland Native Plant Society are co-sponsoring the free festival. Snacks and drinks are available at the Lake House. For more information, call the ranger station at 301-895-5453 or visit www.mdflora.org.
