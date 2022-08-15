GRANTSVILLE — New Germany State Park will host an Old Time Jam on Aug. 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Lake House.
Musicians and listeners of all ages share and enjoy traditional “old-timey” music. Snacks and gifts will be available for purchase.
On Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., Who Lives in the Stream? will include a 1-mile hike to look at some of the creatures that live in Poplar Lick. Participants are asked to wear shoes that can get wet. Hikers will leave from the Lake House.
Weed or Wildflower? on Aug. 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. is a volunteer effort to team up with the Friends of New Germany State Park and remove unwanted plants from the native plant garden.
On Aug. 27, Owl Pellet Detectives! will meet at the Nature Center from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for a hands-on activity dissecting owl pellets and identifying the bones of their prey.
A Children’s Nature Hike is scheduled Aug. 28, leaving the Lake House at 10:30 a.m. for a 1-mile hike.
Aug. 30 is Take-a-Hike Tuesday for a 4-mile hike from 10 a.m. to noon.
Call 301-895-5453 for additional information or to register.
