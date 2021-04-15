DR. WALLACE: I just tried the TikTok recipe “nature’s cereal” for breakfast this morning. It was an interesting taste and a completely new take on cereal. It has me wondering if you have tried it and if you think it’s going to replace those boring breakfast cereals. — New-Wave Eater, via email
NEW-WAVE EATER: I was not familiar with “nature’s cereal,” so I looked up the recipe and tried my own form of it: fresh berries, some small ice cubes and coconut water. I found it refreshing, easy and quick to make and eat.
I understand that there are many varieties of so-called “nature’s cereals,” and many of them make perfect sense to me. I have also noted that there are some crazy “breakfast challenges” that I found to be a bit unsafe and/or unsavory, so I would not recommend those at all.
I am, however, a big proponent of healthy eating, nutrition and consuming a properly balanced diet. To that end, fresh fruits and coconut water absolutely have their place, and I trust more and more of the younger generations will gravitate toward newer breakfast foods like this.
DR. WALLACE: My boyfriend and I are both 19. We are both working and saving our money so we can get married next year. He lives with his parents and I live with my grandmother, who is my legal guardian.
Last month, I found out that I was two months pregnant. This is a big and somewhat exciting surprise, to say the least. My boyfriend and I talked about what I should do, and he thought it would be best for me to get an abortion, because of our financial situation. His parents feel the same way. My grandmother would not give me any advice; in fact, she kept telling me that it was my decision and that she did not want to influence me either way.
I have now decided that I want to keep the baby because it doesn’t take a fortune to make a child happy — it takes love, and I know I have an abundance of that to provide to my child. Regardless of the decision we make regarding the baby, we are in love and we’ll get married next year.
I was just wondering what you would say in this situation, since my future husband and in-laws find themselves less than thrilled with the way I’m leaning right now regarding this pregnancy. — Have Love to Give, via email
HAVE LOVE TO GIVE: The final decision, after you take your boyfriend’s input into consideration, is ultimately yours to make. This is indeed a very big life decision that will impact your body and psyche for decades to come, and it should be yours to make as you see fit.
I will also mention that beyond your boyfriend’s input, you may want to contact other trusted adults, health professionals and any spiritual leaders you presently have in your life. A decision as large as the one you’re about to make is one that you should consider carefully and thoroughly.
