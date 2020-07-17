Nellie Rexroad turning 102 on July 27

CUMBERLAND — Nellie J. Rexroad will celebrate her 102nd birthday on July 27.
Born in Harrison County, West Virginia, she is the oldest living survivor of her family. She still lives at home with the assistance and care of her two daughters, Carol and Debbie.
She enjoyed bowling and was still bowling in her 90s. She and her husband were included in the 2010 special edition of Allegany Magazine focusing on seniors. She is the oldest member of the Dawson United Methodist Church and still enjoys local news and keeping up with current events.
Cards and well wishes may be sent to her at 23201 McMullen Hwy., SW, Rawlings, MD 2157.
