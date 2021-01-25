CUMBERLAND — For the third consecutive year, two bald eagles have taken up residence at the Maryland Port Administration’s Masonville Cove Environmental Education Center in Baltimore. The eagles have raised four eaglets at Masonville over the past two years and could raise more this spring. The public is invited to watch the eagles through a livestreaming camera installed near their nest by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The footage can be viewed at masonvillecove.org/eagles. The typical nesting season continues through May.
“We want to thank all of our partners for making it easy for the public to monitor these beautiful eagles,” MPA Director of Harbor Development Kristen Fidler said. “Masonville Cove is home to many different species of birds and wildlife. It’s exciting for the public to be able to watch this nesting pair, especially with the possibility of following any eaglets from egg to fledging in the nest.”
MPA’s partners at Masonville — including USFWS, the Maryland Environmental Service, the Living Classrooms Foundation and the National Aquarium — have collaborated to minimize disturbances and have establish a protected area for the eagles.
The eagles can be viewed in person from the Captain Trash Wheel trail. Masonville Cove offers walking trails and a fishing pier. Approximately 250 different species of birds have been spotted at Masonville Cove, which is listed on the Baltimore eBird list of hot spots. Located along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River, Masonville Cove is an urban wildlife area and environmental restoration success story. The property has been transformed from the former home of Kurt Iron and Metal and the Maryland Shipbuilding and Drydock Co. More than 61,000 tons of trash and debris dating back to the Great Baltimore Fire of 1904 were cleared from the site. In 2013, USFWS designated Masonville Cove as the nation’s first Urban Wildlife Refuge Partnership.
In 2018, Masonville Cove welcomed the solar-powered Captain Trash Wheel, which collects debris in the water surrounding Masonville Cove and prevents it from entering the Patapsco River. Its operation is part of mitigation efforts associated with the neighboring dredged material containment facility, which receives dredged sediment from Baltimore shipping channels to clear the way for ships heading to and from the port of Baltimore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.