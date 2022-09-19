Neuropsychologist will address Parkinson’s group
CUMBERLAND — The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. at Grace Memorial Community Church, 1005 Bishop Walsh Road.
Dr. David Scarisbrick, a neuropsychologist and assistant professor at West Virginia University School of Medicine, will be the speaker.
He is a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist at the WVU School of Medicine and Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute in the Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry with a secondary appointment in the Department of Neuroscience.
Scarisbrick serves on the Multidisciplinary Movement Disorders Team and is an expert in the clinical presentation of cognitive changes associated with Parkinson’s disease.
He will present and field questions surrounding the cognitive changes that accompany Parkinson’s disease and ways to accommodate and maintain a high quality of life.
