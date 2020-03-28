The other day I was sitting with one of my granddaughters and I was telling her about some of the crazy dreams I have.
I asked her, “Do you ever have crazy dreams?” She thought for a moment and said, “No. Not really.”
Then she asked, “Pa, what is your biggest dream?” And just that quick, Pa was speechless.
Oh there were thoughts running through my brain, that’s for sure, but nothing came out for several moments.
My initial reaction, I am a bit depressed to admit was, “Well, kid, you can’t really ask somebody who is almost 62 what their biggest dream is because as we get older, we give up our dreams…”
Now, I didn’t say it out loud, but I thought it in my mind and was instantly mad at myself for embracing such an outlook on life.
Then my mind turned toward the pastoral dreams of reaching people for Jesus and helping a church to grow in the Lord, but that wasn’t spoken either.
I finally said, “I’ve always dreamed of writing something that people would want to read.”
It may not have been the godly answer I should have given her, but it was the truth. I’ve always loved to write and am doing it at this moment with the hope that someone will want to read it.
At a time when the news is pretty much a scoreboard tallying death and disease, I suppose it’s easy for all of us to lose sight of our dreams and perhaps feel that our better accomplishments are behind us.
I certainly don’t want the children in our lives to believe that things are so bad they will have to abandon their own dreams.
We need to remind our children that God is still in control and he needs them to go after the dreams he puts into their hearts.
As for my granddaughter, when her mom asked her about this conversation, she said she couldn’t even remember my answer to the question! I guess she really does care.
David Sandvick is the pastor of First English Baptist Church in Frostburg.
