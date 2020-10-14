MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Early detection through regular screenings is a proven tool to find and successfully treat breast cancer. Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center is committed to providing that integral tool to area residents, as breast cancer is the most common cancer in women.
The most common method of detecting breast cancer is often 2D mammography. However, this method does not deliver consistently clear results in women with dense breast tissue. This can result in inaccurate diagnoses.
Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center offers a new option for early detection with True 3D Breast Tomosynthesis. This state-of-the-art mammogram technology takes many X-rays of each breast from multiple angles, ensuring clearer and more precise images. The X-ray tube moves in a 50-degree arc over the breast, taking 25 images. Those images are then assembled into a three-dimensional picture of the breast, allowing the radiologist/physicians to detect malignant tumors better than the traditional 2D mammography.
Joanne Minnick, mammography technologist, has been working in mammography for several decades and is excited and confident in this new 3D technology and has witnessed the many benefits in women’s health care.
“When I walk into our mammography room, I know we are doing everything possible to detect cancer in its earliest forms; 3D leads to less invasive procedures and more successful treatments. We can identify breast cancer much earlier and are able to see more clearly, especially for women with dense breast tissue.”
Minnick said the benefits of the new technology are considerable with fewer callbacks for additional screening and testing; simple detection that shows the inner breast structure more clearly; better detection because thin layers of tissue are shown separately, allowing suspicious lesions from 2D images to be ruled out as benign; and improved imaging for dense tissue.
“We think the True 3D Breast Tomosynthesis can save lives because it leaves breast cancer no place to hide,” she said.
“I went into this profession to help people and I know that is what I am here for. Our technology makes us feel empowered that we are doing everything to make sure our women are taken care of and if there are cancer cells, we can find them early, get a diagnosis and get a treatment plan started as soon as possible.”
Throughout the month of October, Minnick and her staff provide small gifts for each of their patients. The Radiology Department is offering a variety of drawings of items donated by local businesses.
On Oct. 22, the center will hold its annual Mammo-Night with screenings and giveaways. Patients are asked to call to reserve a spot and, if possible, get a doctor’s order for a mammogram.
The center also coordinates with the Komen Mammogram Voucher Program. Underinsured women can receive a screening mammogram, breast diagnostic tests, surgical consultations and aspirations. To determine eligibility, call 888-687-0505.
To contact the Radiology Department, call 814-972-6970.
