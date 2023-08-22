CUMBERLAND — Local author Suanne Lewis has published a new book, “Do You Know How To Talk with Your Young Child? Learn the 4 Step Approach to Converse and Connect.”
The workbook is designed to help parents of young children learn a simple and fun method to engage children primarily in second to fifth grades in discussing values, virtues and daily problems.
Lewis uses a four-step approach to teach simple communication techniques. Using her background as a psychologist and a yoga, t’ai chi and qigong practitioner/teacher, she provides parents and children with fun ways to relax and stretch from the day’s tensions as well as focus attention. She uses storytelling methods to discuss touching and sometimes humorous animal teaching tales to develop open, meaningful relationships. She jokingly refers to her work as “Aesop’s Fables meets Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.”
Lewis’ first book published this year is titled “Baxter Tales, Personally Transformed by a Basset Hound Who Taught Me About Coping with Change.” Both books use the vehicle of teaching tales as a means of understanding relationships, behavior and life’s meaningful lessons through observation and discussion of seemingly insignificant everyday events.
Both books are available on Amazon, with “Baxter Tales” in Kindle, paperback and audible formats and “Do You Know How to Talk with Your Young Child?” in Kindle and paperback versions.
