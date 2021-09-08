FROSTBURG — The son of Frostburg natives John and Beulah Moody will publish his fifth book on Sept. 15, a novel that suggests China created and spread the pandemic we now call the coronavirus.
John Moody, son of former Times-News reporter John P. Moody, and nephew of the late Father William Moody, says that while his book “Of Course They Knew, Of Course They...” is a work of fiction, it is based on real-life facts.
“The book tries to help readers make sense of the tumultuous events of 2020,” said Moody, who was executive editor and executive vice president of Fox News until 2018. “Last year was the most turbulent and confusing of the 21st century. The pandemic swept across the U.S. and the world with a speed no one could have imagined. There were social protests, some of them violent, that rattled the country. And the 2020 presidential campaign, election and post-election disputed victory, was unprecedented in our history.”
The novel begins in Wuhan, China, where the virus was started. It moves to Italy and finally to America, where COVID almost instantly became a political football.
“Who’s to blame for letting this happen? To mask or not to mask? Don’t ask. Just do what we tell you,” Moody said. “That bossy, know-it-all attitude from so-called ‘experts’ and the media was the surest way to get Americans to resist their advice and directives. And we’re seeing the same thing now about getting vaccinated.”
Moody’s previous books include a biography of Saint Pope John Paul II and “Kiss It Good-bye,” the story of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ season and World Series victory in 1960. “Of Course They Knew, Of Course They...,” can be purchased on Amazon and at local bookstores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.