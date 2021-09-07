OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has launched a new initiative addressing the prevention of methamphetamine use. Community Planning Groups members from Oakland, Crellin, Accident, Friendsville and Kitzmiller received training to use in their communities.
A presentation by the Behavioral Health Unit of the Garrett County Health Department addressed the physical, mental and social changes caused with meth use.
“Methamphetamine use in Garrett County is an important issue to address,” said Kendra McLaughlin, director of health education and outreach at the health department. “Our goal with this campaign is to educate about the issue and engage the community in our prevention efforts.”
The CPGs will educate members of their community on ways to decrease meth use. While the grant is designed to prevent underage use of methamphetamines, all ages will benefit from the education.
“We are calling the campaign ‘Choose LIFE over METH,’” said Lori Peck, campaign coordinator. “If you or someone you know has any type of substance abuse issues, including methamphetamine, contact the Garrett County Health Department for assistance.”
For treatment services, call 301-334-7670. For methamphetamine prevention services, call Lori Peck at 301-334-7730.
Funding for the program is provided through a five-year federal grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.