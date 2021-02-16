CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Aging are working to promote access to vaccines through a telephone-based support line and appointment system that is designed to assist residents without internet access. The new COVID-19 Vaccination Support Center can be reached at 855-634-6829.
“Maryland’s new Vaccination Support Center is an important part of our efforts to promote equity in vaccination for the state’s most vulnerable residents,” said acting MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By providing telephone access and the assistance of live advocates, we are making the vaccine registration process simple and easy.”
Marylanders can call the center seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. to get information on COVID-19 vaccines and identify providers closest to their homes.
The call center launched with nearly 6,000 inbound and outbound calls targeting segmented groups of seniors drawn from lists provided by the Maryland Department of Aging, including participants in the Senior Call Check program.
“Ensuring that our most vulnerable populations receive vaccines is our top priority, and new resources such as the Vaccine Support Center are creating more accessibility,” said MDOA Secretary Rona Kramer. “I am thrilled to offer this new option for our aging populations.”
The Vaccination Support Center is available to all Marylanders who are eligible for a vaccine. All Marylanders age 65 and over are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Phase 1C of Maryland’s vaccination plan, and the state has asked vaccine providers to prioritize Marylanders 65 and over.
Visit covidlink.maryland.gov for more information on Maryland’s response to COVID-19. Vaccine and other coronavirus data are available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.