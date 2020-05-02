New education specialist at C&O Canal

CUMBERLAND — Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park welcomes Christiana Hanson as the new chief of interpretation, education and volunteer operations along the 184.5-mile national park.
Hanson will oversee a team of park staff that manages public programs and visitor service operations spanning from Georgetown to Cumberland.
Prior to joining the National Park Service, Hanson worked at the National Archives and Records Administration as an education specialist focusing on in-exhibit educational experiences facilitated through a volunteer docent program.
Her varied career background includes museum work at the county, state and national level and experience working with a wide audience from preschoolers to lifelong learners.
“I love history and have a passion for helping the public connect the past with their present,” Hanson said. “I am thrilled and honored to join the staff, volunteers, communities and partners that work to preserve and interpret the C&O Canal. The reason I went into public history was because of the inspiration I found exploring historical sites. Now I hope to help inspire others through the incredibly diverse resources of the park.”
Hanson holds a master’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts in history from Kalamazoo College in Michigan.
For more information about the C&O Canal National Historical Park, visit www.nps.gov/choh.
