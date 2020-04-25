CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of the Environment has approved an innovative approach to Chesapeake Bay restoration that encourages and rewards environmental education to help reduce and prevent pollution.
The State Highway Administration and Living Classrooms Foundation are launching a pilot education program that will encourage activities to reduce pollution to Maryland waterways and the Chesapeake Bay. The program — whose successes will be measured under MDE oversight — is the first of its kind in Maryland and is believed to be the first such program in the bay region.
“By encouraging innovative partnerships with civic and education-based organizations, our state can deliver even greater results for healthy communities, climate-resilient watersheds and a restored Chesapeake Bay,” said Maryland Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles.
“Working with Living Classrooms and other bay partners, this program will help us empower one of our greatest resources in cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay — our young people,” said Department of Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater. “Together we will educate future stewards of the environment with a program that’s informative, innovative and driven by data to achieve real progress in restoring the bay.”
SHA is investing in the program as part of the agency’s commitment to pollution reduction goals under its municipal stormwater permit. MDE is committed to working with SHA and Living Classrooms to establish a scientific basis for credits thatSHA would receive toward its stormwater permit obligations for environmentally positive actions that result from the educational program. Those actions might include reducing the use of fertilizer, building rain gardens, using rain barrels to reduce polluted stormwater runoff or increasing the use of public transit to reduce emissions that can deposit nutrient pollution in the bay.
The scientific basis for crediting an educational best management practice supports the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Citizen Stewardship Outcome Management Strategy, which holds that the long-term success and sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort will ultimately depend on the actions and support of the 17 million residents who call the watershed home. The MDOT SHA-Living Classrooms partnership is also committed to working with Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Trust and the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Urban Stormwater Work Group for determining scientifically based pollutant load reductions.
Established in 1985, Living Classrooms Foundation’s mission is to strengthen communities and inspire people to achieve their potential through hands-on education and job training, using urban, natural and maritime resources as living classrooms.
Slater, who previously served as SHA administrator, said the idea for the educational program was sparked by ongoing concern with litter that affects the health of the bay – in 2018, the DOT spentmore than $9 million on litter abatement. The secretary said he believes education can help curb the litter problem and that the project will benefit schools in Baltimore.
“MDOT’s environmental programs are a key part of our mission and we are continuously looking for innovative partnerships in yielding sustainable results,” said Slater. “This partnership recognizes that education is just as important as our physical efforts to tackle pollution.”
While environmental education has long been a fundamental component of the bay’s restoration effort, quantifying actual pollutant reductions has been difficult. The pilot project is designed to tie environmental education and pollutant reductions together through rigorous social and scientific monitoring. When students are moved to install rain gardens for capturing stormwater runoff or take mass transit for reducing harmful emissions, those actions can be tracked, pollutant reductions can be measured and stormwater discharges can be reduced. Jurisdictions looking for new and innovative approaches for meeting municipal stormwater permit discharge requirements will now have an incentive for investing in environmental education.
The new partnership becomes part of DOT’s portfolio of environmental and educational programs. Other initiatives include SHA’s Adopt-A-Highway and anti-litter campaigns and the Smart Ponds pilot program, a public-private partnership that uses advanced stormwater control technology to reduce pollutants and curb local flooding.
